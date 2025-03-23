Indian Chamber of Commerce Holds Tahlil Ceremony at Royal Mausoleum



Bandar Seri Begawan: In conjunction with the month of Ramadhan, the Indian Chamber of Commerce delegation organized a Tahlil Ceremony to honor the memories of Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit, and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim. The event took place on March 23rd in the afternoon at the Royal Mausoleum.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony was attended by Awang Nazeer Ahamed bin Mohamed Zackiriah, President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, along with approximately 40 other participants. The ceremony commenced with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah, followed by Surah Yasin, and concluded with Tahlil.

