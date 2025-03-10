Increased Transparency and Workforce Expansion in Religious and Health Sectors



Bandar Seri Begawan: Raised was the increase in the number of consultants, specialists and doctors, as well as transparency in the use of the mosque construction fund. Regarding the mosque construction fund, Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs explained that the collection and expenditure committee under the Department of Mosque Affairs will monitor and provide a report every month.

According to Radio Television Brunei, regarding the capacity increase of consultants, specialists, and doctors, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health, shared that foreign doctors are still needed to accommodate the provision of clinical services and plans are being implemented to strengthen the workforce.