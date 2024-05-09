Iloilo’s ‘Tanum’ Program Plants Over 6 Million Seedlings to Restore Forests

ILOILO CITY — Over 6.6 million seedlings have been planted in Iloilo under the 'Tanum Iloilo' tree growing initiative since its inception in 2020, Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. reported during a press conference on Thursday. According to Philippines News Agency, the program, which aims to transform the province into a 'Forest Province' by planting 1.5 million trees annually, focuses on reforesting areas from ridge to reef. The governor emphasized that the initiative is part of the broader strategy to address environmental challenges associated with La Niña and other climatic conditions. With a current survival rate of 48% for seedlings planted from 2020 to 2022, the program also includes efforts to rehabilitate mangrove populations with a survival rate of 39% across 330.5 hectares in coastal areas.