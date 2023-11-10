Iloilo International Airport Conducts Emergency Readiness Exercise

Iloilo City - The Iloilo International Airport is set to conduct a full-scale emergency simulation exercise (SIMEX) on Friday afternoon, focusing on a crash scenario outside the airport. Airport terminal supervisor Art Parreño emphasized the importance of such exercises in testing the airport's emergency response capabilities.

According to Philippines News Agency, the exercise will simulate a plane crash in Barangay Cabugao Sur in Sta. Barbara, shortly after takeoff.

This full-scale SIMEX, involving various stakeholders, including local government units of Sta. Barbara, San Miguel, Cabatuan, and Pavia, aims to test fire suppression, law enforcement, and medical response capabilities. Responders, firefighters, employees of concerned government offices, hospitals, and others will participate in the exercise. Notices have been sent to airmen to inform concerned airline companies about the SIMEX. The airport has planned the exercise to start at 2 p.m., ensuring minimal disruption to flight schedules.