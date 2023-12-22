Iloilo City Reinforces Face Mask Use Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

ILOILO - In response to a recent increase in Covid-19 cases, the local government of Iloilo City has mandated the use of face masks within city hall and strongly encouraged their use in other enclosed areas. Mayor Jerry P. Treñas emphasized the importance of these measures, especially with the vaccine's waning effects and the lack of available vaccines for deployment.

According to Philippines News Agency, the city has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases, prompting this precautionary action. The Mayor, in a statement released Friday morning, highlighted the necessity of proper protection during the Christmas season gatherings and in enclosed spaces. This decision follows an advisory from the City Health Office (CHO), which had earlier recommended the use of face masks in public places, social gatherings, workplaces, healthcare facilities, outdoor activities with challenging physical distancing, and on public transport.

In a Thursday interview, Mayor Treñas noted that many of his acquaintances had tested positive for Covid-19, underscoring the importance of mask-wearing as a protective measure.

CHO medical officer Dr. Jan Reygine Ansino Hortinela reported that the city recorded 15 new cases as of Thursday, bringing the total active cases to 79 out of 1,290 since January 1 this year. Four of the 15 recent cases have been hospitalized, although they were considered mild.

Dr. Hortinela urged vigilance, cautioning that even mild cases could escalate to critical or severe stages within one to two days if left unattended. She observed a pattern of rising cases, with a notable increase this December compared to 2022. The most affected age group is between 21 to 30 years, including health workers and students.

As of November 21, the city had only 13 active cases, a significant decrease from 79 in the current count. The lowest number of active cases in the last quarter of 2023 was two, recorded on October 28.

Despite the low hospitalization rate, Mayor Treñas assured that the city is prepared for a potential surge, highlighting the availability of a modular hospital to handle increased patient numbers.