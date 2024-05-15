Iloilo Allocates P61 Million in Response to El Niño Impact

Iloilo - Following a provincial declaration of a state of calamity on Tuesday due to the ongoing El Niño phenomenon, Iloilo has prepared a PHP61 million quick response fund (QRF) to aid affected communities.

According to Philippines News Agency, the activation of the QRF is a preparatory step while awaiting further decisions from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction and Management regarding the reprogramming of a PHP215 million trust fund. This larger fund, originally earmarked as a buffer for El Niño and La Niña events, includes a PHP75.78 million budget specifically for mitigation, response, and recovery efforts. Salinas emphasized that without the reprogramming, the funds risk reverting to the general fund.

The QRF is designated for immediate use in purchasing relief goods, fuel, drugs and medicines, and supporting water rationing among other necessities. Currently, 15 local government units have declared their own states of calamity; however, with the province-wide declaration, all 42 municipalities and one component city in the province are now eligible to access their respective QRFs.

Damage from the El Niño phenomenon across the province is currently estimated at over PHP1.02 billion, impacting 24,029 farmers and fisherfolk. Additionally, 394 barangays are experiencing water scarcity, with the water supplies of another 355 barangays also adversely affected by the climatic condition.