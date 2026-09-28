Photographe Monaco_Evenement_Photo by Valeria Maselli_HK_118 (1)

Photo on the left shows (from left) the Vice President of Strategic Initiatives of Informa Markets Asia, Mr Dan Ye; the Chief Strategy Officer of AsiaWorld-Expo, Ms Enid Low; the Executive Director, Commercial of the Airport Authority Hong Kong, Ms Cissy Chan; the Chief Executive Officer of AsiaWorld-Expo, Ms Irene Chan; the Group Chief Executive Officer of Informa PLC, Mr Stephen Carter; the Chairman of the Airport Authority Hong Kong, Mr Fred Lam; the Special Representative for Hong Kong Economic and Trade Affairs to the European Union, Ms Shirley Yung; the Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Mr Anthony Lau; the Principal Consultant (Milan) of Invest Hong Kong, Mr Stefano De Paoli; the General Manager, Mega Events, MICE & Cruise at the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Ms Marilyn Tham; the Chief Financial Officer of Informa Markets Asia, Ms Suzanne Wang; and the Deputy Representative of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels, Mr Kasper Ng, at the reception.

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and Informa Markets marked a significant milestone in their three-year Strategic City Partnership with Hong Kong through a high-profile presence at the Monaco Yacht Show from 23 to 26 September, widely recognised as the world’s leading superyacht exhibition. The participation underscores Hong Kong’s ambition to strengthen its position as Asia’s premier hub for yacht tourism, marine leisure and luxury business events, while introducing international industry leaders to the inaugural Festival of Connoisseurs (TFOC), a new flagship luxury lifestyle and business platform set to debut in Hong Kong this November.

Monaco Yacht Show 2026_2

As the first stop of a global promotional roadshow under the partnership, the Monaco Yacht Show provided a valuable platform to engage yacht owners, marine industry leaders, luxury brands, investors and high-net-worth travellers from around the world. The initiative reflects Hong Kong’s growing role as a gateway connecting international businesses with opportunities across the Chinese Mainland and the wider Asian market.

Under Informa Markets’ Strategic City Partnership with Hong Kong, HKTB will participate in a series of globally renowned luxury and lifestyle exhibitions, including the Monaco Yacht Show, Palm Beach International Boat Show, Basilia Jewellery & Watch Fair, Top Marques Monaco and the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. The partnership aims to elevate Hong Kong’s international profile among the global luxury, marine and lifestyle sectors while supporting the development of TFOC into one of Asia’s leading luxury business and lifestyle platforms.

At the Monaco Yacht Show, HKTB joined forces with the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Brussels, Airport Authority Hong Kong and AsiaWorld-Expo to form the Hong Kong delegation, showcasing the city’s combined strengths in tourism, aviation, business events and international trade.

Mr. Anthony Lau, HKTB Executive Director, said: ” The Monaco Yacht Show brings together the world’s most influential players in the yachting industry and provides an ideal platform for Hong Kong to tell its story to a highly valuable international audience. Beyond being a world-class destination, Hong Kong serves as a super-connector and super value-adder, uniquely linking global businesses, investors and brands with opportunities across the Greater Bay Area, the Chinese Mainland and Asia.

With a vibrant marine ecosystem, world-class infrastructure and a growing portfolio of international marine and sailing events, Hong Kong is well positioned to become a leading hub for yacht tourism and marine business in Asia. Through our partnership with Informa Markets and the launch of TFOC, we aim to create new opportunities for luxury tourism, business exchange and investment in the region.”

Informa Markets sees strong potential in Hong Kong for launching and growing new flagship experiences in the region. Hong Kong offers a compelling proposition for the global yachting and marine industry. Home to one of the world’s finest natural harbours and supported by extensive international air connectivity, the city provides direct access to the rapidly expanding wealth markets of the Greater Bay Area and Asia. Recent initiatives to streamline yacht entry procedures, alongside ongoing marina developments and investments in marine infrastructure, are creating new opportunities for yacht owners, operators and marine-related businesses seeking to establish a presence in the region.

The city’s growing calendar of international marine and sailing events, including SailGP and the Dragon World Championship, further enhances its appeal as a year-round destination for marine tourism, business networking and premium lifestyle experiences.

Looking ahead, Hong Kong will host the inaugural TFOC from 4 to 6 November 2026 at AsiaWorld-Expo. Embracing an innovative “city-as-your-showroom” concept, the event will extend beyond a traditional exhibition venue, transforming iconic locations across Hong Kong into immersive showcases for luxury and lifestyle experiences. Over three days, participants will explore nine curated themes spanning yachting, mobility, art, travel, wellness, gastronomy and beyond. Making its debut in Hong Kong this year, TFOC is set to evolve into a citywide flagship festival from 2027, further highlighting Hong Kong’s unique position as the world’s meeting place where global business, culture and premium lifestyle converge.

About Hong Kong Tourism Board

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a Government-subvented body. Operating 15 offices around the world and representative offices in seven different markets, its primary mission is to maximise the social and economic contribution that tourism makes to the community of Hong Kong, and consolidate the city’s position as a world-class destination. The HKTB works closely with the Government, travel industry and other partners to promote Hong Kong worldwide, widen the range of tourism products and elevate service standards, as well as enhance the experiences of visitors during their stay.

About The Festival of Connoisseurs

The Festival of Connoisseurs (TFOC) is Asia’s premier luxury lifestyle show platform, debuting its soft launch in Hong Kong in November 2026. Organised by Informa Markets and supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and other strategic partners, the Festival showcases dynamic worlds of connoisseurship — including Marina, Marque, Vault, Galerie, Passage, Estate, Zenith, Vitalis, Culinaire and more — across Hong Kong’s iconic venues and destinations. “Where the World’s Finest Converge in Asia’s Most Dynamic City.” For more information, please visit https://www.tfochk.com/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Hong Kong Tourism Board Ms Gloria Yam

Tel: +852 2807 6255

Email: [email protected] Ms Annice Li

Tel: +852 2807 6578

Email: [email protected] Outside office hours, please call 8200 7860.

Members of the media can download the photos from this link:

https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?CSRF=nhIMDXvntp9MwDOIxMPF&categoryId=2647&categoryTypeId=2&cachedCriteria=1

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d3ba041-8a91-45fc-b949-8de9ab675638

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81f7a5f1-ca9d-4d2e-a5a4-b93c65b1e9c9

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