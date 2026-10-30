Scales Up Trade Exhibition to Create Citywide Wine and Spirits Celebration

HKTB Vinexposium Strategic Partnership MoU Signing Ceremony

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vinexposium, the world’s leading organiser of wine and spirits trade events, formally establishing a five-year strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Vinexpo Asia — the premier international wine and spirits trade exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region — will be staged exclusively in Hong Kong for five consecutive years from 2027 to 2031. The two parties also plan to expand the scale of the event and take it beyond the exhibition halls, drawing on Hong Kong’s distinctive dining, culture and lifestyle to create a citywide experience. This will attract more high-value visitors to discover the appeal of the city’s international wine and spirits celebration, while leveraging the multiplier effect of major international MICE events to drive growth across the tourism, hospitality, dining and retail sectors.

The HKTB and Vinexposium held a MoU signing ceremony today in Hong Kong. The MoU was signed by Mr Anthony Lau, HKTB Executive Director, and Mrs Déborah Sanchez, Overseas Events Director of Vinexposium, on behalf of the two organisations. Dr Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman; Miss Rosanna Law, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism; Mr Fabien Robert, Deputy Mayor of Bordeaux; and Mr Philippe Tapie, Elected Member of the Bordeaux Gironde Chamber of Commerce and Industry, attended the ceremony to witness the signing.

Dr Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman, said, “Today marks an important milestone in the partnership between HKTB and Vinexposium. It is particularly meaningful that this achievement is being announced during the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival. The occasion opens a new chapter in a collaboration founded on nearly three decades of mutual trust, deepening Hong Kong’s close ties with Bordeaux and the global wine and spirits market. Hong Kong’s role as the exclusive host city of Vinexpo Asia for five consecutive years not only reflects the confidence that international organisers and the global industry place in Hong Kong, but also reinforces the city’s position as Asia’s leading wine and spirits trading hub and the World’s Meeting Place. I am confident that the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival and Vinexpo Asia will complement each other, ensuring Hong Kong remains a key global hub for wine and spirits exchange, trade and experiences, promoting wine culture and boosting market interest, as well as fostering business exchange and supply chain support. By attracting both locals and high-value visitors, these two flagship events will generate broader economic benefits for the tourism, dining, hospitality and retail sectors.”

Mr Philippe Tapie, Elected Member of the Bordeaux Gironde Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “Hong Kong has been an integral part of Vinexpo Asia’s journey since 1998, serving as a trusted meeting point for the global wine and spirits industry and a gateway to opportunities across Asia. By establishing Hong Kong as the annual home of Vinexpo Asia from 2027 through 2031, we are providing the continuity and certainty that businesses increasingly value, enabling producers, buyers and industry professionals to plan, connect and grow over the long term. This renewed partnership also creates exciting opportunities to strengthen links between the international wine and spirits community and Hong Kong’s vibrant gastronomy, hospitality and lifestyle sectors, opening a new chapter for Vinexpo Asia and the industry as a whole.”

Hong Kong becomes long-term home of Vinexpo Asia, with trade exhibition extending into citywide celebration

As a prestigious international trade platform for the wine and spirits industry, Vinexpo Asia was previously staged in Hong Kong every alternate year, bringing together producers, buyers and industry leaders from around the world to foster global trade exchange and investment collaboration. Under the latest partnership agreement, this premier international event will make Hong Kong its exclusive host city for five consecutive years from 2027. The first edition under the new annual format will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 8-10 June next year.

Under the new partnership framework, HKTB and Vinexposium will further enhance the scale and international influence of Vinexpo Asia in Hong Kong, working together to elevate the event into an annual citywide celebration connecting international trade professionals with Hong Kong’s vibrant food and beverage scene. The two parties are in the early stages of exploring a series of curated citywide activations to celebrate iconic wine & spirits cultures from Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region. These will be complemented by wine tastings, food-and-wine pairing experiences and networking events across key districts in the city.

Bringing in high-quality MICE events to expand high-value visitor segments

The HKTB will continue to proactively attract more major international MICE events to Hong Kong, reinforcing the city’s position as the World’s Meeting Place and Asia’s preferred destination for business travel. By bringing in high-quality, high-value events with international influence, HKTB will draw more MICE visitors and high-spending travellers to Hong Kong, further driving the development of the tourism industry and the wider economy.

Additional images and captions

Photo on the left: The signing ceremony was attended by a number of HKTB’s partners, travel trade representatives and stakeholders, who came to show their support. Distinguished guests then posed for a group photograph. Front row, from left: Mr Anthony Lau, HKTB Executive Director; Ms Ann Chan, Commissioner for Tourism; Ms Rosanna Law, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism; Mr Fabien Robert, Deputy Mayor of Bordeaux; Mr Philippe Tapie, Elected Member, Bordeaux-Gironde Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ms Deborah Sanchez, Overseas Events Director, Vinexposium; Ms Marilyn Tham, HKTB General Manager of Mega Events, MICE & Cruise. Middle row, from left: Ms Laure Compeyrot, Municipal Councillor Delegate for Wine Industry Relations and Wine Promotion; Ms Anne Bourdy, Director of International Relations, Bordeaux City and Bordeaux Métropole; Mr Antony Jezegoux, General Manager, Bordeaux Wine Council (CIVB, Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux); Mr Christophe Chateau, Director of Communication, Bordeaux Wine Council (CIVB, Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux); Ms Amelia Kwek, Marketing & Commercial APAC Director, Vinexposium; Mr Benjamin Hubin, Deputy Consul General of France in Hong Kong & Macau; Mrs Karina Concha, Consul General of Chile in Hong Kong & Macao; Ms Stephanie Dodin, Executive Director, French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong; Ms Paola Bellusci, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency, Hong Kong Office; Ms Phoebe Guo, Agricultural Marketing Specialist, U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau; Mr Wilson Lee, Chairman, Hong Kong Hotels Association; Ms Fanny Yeung, Executive Director, Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong; Mr John Chan, Deputy Managing Director, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; Ms Wendy Lai, Chairman, Hong Kong Exhibition & Convention Industry Association; Mr Wing Wong, Chairman, Hong Kong Association of Registered Tour Co-ordinators (HARTCO); Mr Edmund Tsang, Vice Chairman, Hong Kong Association of Travel Agents (HATA) Back row, from left: Mr James Yap, Principal & Academic Director, Vocational Training Council; Ms Deng Yu Jie, Membership Department Specialist, Shenzhen Liquor Industry Association; Ms Linxin Qui, General Secretary, Shenzhen Wine Association; Ms Xiaoxian Lin, General Secretary, Shantou Wine Merchants Alliance; Mr Maurice Kong, Chairman, Institute of Dining Professionals; Mr Max Wong, President, HK Wine Chamber of Commerce; Mr Nelson Chow, President, HK Sommelier Association; Mr Raymond Luk, Executive Committee, Hong Kong General Chamber of Wine and Spirits; Mr Neil Wong, President, HK Bartenders’ Association; Ms Sally Chen, Deputy General Secretary, Guangdong Provincial Alcohol Industry Association; Mr Herman Lam, Founding Chairman, Asia Art of Cuisine Society.

Photo on the right The HKTB and Vinexposium officially established a five-year strategic partnership. Back row, from left: Dr Peter Lam, Chairman, Hong Kong Tourism Board; Ms Rosanna Law, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism; Mr Fabien Robert, Deputy Mayor of Bordeaux; Mr Philippe Tapie, Elected Member, Bordeaux Gironde Chamber of Commerce and Industry Front left: Mr Anthony Lau, Executive Director, Hong Kong Tourism Board;

Front right: Mrs Déborah Sanchez, Overseas Events Director, Vinexposium



Members of the media can download the press release from the HKTB website:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/hktb/newsroom/press-releases.html

Members of the media can download the photos from the link:

https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=2721&categoryTypeId=2&cachedCriteria=1

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chinese Mainland and Overseas Media Ms Annice Li

Tel: 2807 6578

Email: [email protected] Mr Cameron Tong

Tel: 2807 6367

Email: [email protected] During non-office hours, please call 8200 7860.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47b9a2fc-a483-4e6d-9ae1-3938b0685899

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9856973