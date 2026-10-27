HKTB x CoinDesk MoU signing ceremony

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) today (27 October) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CoinDesk, a media, events, indices and data platform for the global digital asset economy, officially establishing a strategic partnership. Under the MoU, Consensus – CoinDesk’s global AI (Artificial intelligence), blockchain, and digital assets industry conference – will be held in Hong Kong as its Asian flagship event, Consensus Hong Kong, for three consecutive years from 2027 to 2029. The move further strengthens Hong Kong’s leading position as the World’s Meeting Place, a global financial center and an international innovation and technology centre, while attracting more high value-added MICE visitors to the city, driving visitor spending and fostering business collaboration opportunities for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong to Host Its Asian Flagship Event for Three Consecutive Years from 2027 to 2029

HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam said, “Consensus Hong Kong is far more than a major international industry event. It is an important platform for exchange, collaboration and new business opportunities. We are delighted to establish a long-term strategic partnership with CoinDesk, making Hong Kong the continued home of Consensus’ Asian flagship event. This is a strong vote of confidence in Hong Kong from the global industry and underscores the city’s pivotal role as a ‘super-connector’ and ‘super value-adder’ between the country and the world. Bringing key stakeholders from the global fintech, Web3 and digital asset ecosystems to Hong Kong will help further sharpen the city’s competitive edge as an international innovation and technology centre, an international financial centre and the World’s Meeting Place. This partnership will draw more high value-added business visitors to Hong Kong, boosting our tourism, hotel, dining, retail and professional services sectors, among others, and further amplifying the economic benefits of the event.”

Consensus Hong Kong Chairman Mr Michael Lau said, “Since its debut in 2025, Consensus Hong Kong has received an enthusiastic response from the industry. With its international business environment, comprehensive infrastructure and connectivity to both Chinese Mainland and global markets, Hong Kong is a natural home for the event. As digital assets and AI increasingly converge, we are expanding next year’s programme to make AI a core theme alongside digital assets. Together with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, we look forward to welcoming more participants from around the world over the next three editions, fostering collaboration across both sectors and further strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a leading hub for innovation and technology in Asia.”

HKTB and CoinDesk held the signing ceremony at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) today. HKTB Executive Director Mr Anthony Lau and Consensus Hong Kong Chairman Mr Michael Lau signed the MoU on behalf of the two parties. The signing was witnessed by HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam and Mr Sean Whipkey, Institutional Sales Director of Bullish Group, CoinDesk’s parent company. Representatives from the tourism, MICE, fintech, and innovation and technology sectors also attended the ceremony in support of the partnership.

Three-year Strategic Partnership Establishes Hong Kong as Home of Consensus’ Asian Flagship Event

As one of the world’s most influential and longest-running blockchain and Web3 events, Consensus brings together policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, innovation and technology enterprises, start-ups and industry leaders from around the world to explore the latest developments and business opportunities in fintech, digital assets, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Following its Hong Kong debut in 2025 and its return in 2026, Consensus has now officially established Hong Kong as the host city of its Asian flagship event, with the signing of a three-year strategic partnership agreement between HKTB and CoinDesk. Under the agreement, the two parties will work together to stage the event in Hong Kong from 2027 to 2029, starting with Consensus Hong Kong 2027 at the HKCEC from 1 to 3 February next year.

Leveraging the Mega Event Effect to Drive MICE Tourism and Cross-sector Business Opportunities

Beyond the conference itself, Consensus Hong Kong has generated more than 350 side events at venues across the city in each edition, including forums, networking receptions, corporate launches, investor meet-ups and start-up activities. These have fostered an atmosphere for innovation, technology and business exchange across the city, further extending the event’s economic benefits to tourism, MICE and related industries.

HKTB believes that this strategic partnership will further elevate Hong Kong’s international standing in the global fintech, Web3 and digital asset ecosystems. It will also attract more industry leaders, enterprises, investors and professionals to the city to take part in the event and explore exchanges and collaboration, drive the continued development of Hong Kong’s MICE tourism in Hong Kong, and strengthen its role as an international platform for innovation and business exchange.

Members of the media can download the press release from the HKTB website:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/hktb/newsroom/press-releases.html

Members of the media can download the photos from this link:

https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=2714&categoryTypeId=2&cachedCriteria=1

For media inquiries, please contact: Ms Annice Li

Tel: 2807 6578

Email: [email protected] Mr Cameron Tong

Tel: 2807 6367

Email: [email protected] Outside office hours, please call 8200 7860.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/523dd5ff-77e3-461a-ab0f-fedc95e88c1f

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