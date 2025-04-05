His Majesty Sultan of Brunei Attends Tahlil Ceremony for Late Family Members



Bandar Seri Begawan: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, participated in a Tahlil ceremony held at the Royal Mausoleum on April 5th. The ceremony was in honor of His Majesty’s late parents and son, Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit, and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim. Also in attendance were His Majesty’s sons and brothers, including His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik, His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah, and His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah.





According to Radio Television Brunei, upon his arrival, His Majesty was received by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs. The Tahlil ceremony commenced with the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah, led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Salim bin Haji Besar, followed by the recitation of Tahlil and Doa Tahlil.





During the ceremony, His Majesty poured Ayer Asah-Asahan, or scented water, on the tombs of his late family members, a gesture also performed by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik, His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah, and His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah.

