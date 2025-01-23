His Majesty Commends Officer Cadet School for Producing Authoritative Military Officers



Bandar Seri Begawan: His Majesty has conveyed pride in the Officer Cadet School’s achievement of successfully producing 862 authoritative Military Officers. This impressive number includes 859 local Officer Cadets, two officers from Malaysia, and one Officer Cadet from the Republic of Singapore.





According to Radio Television Brunei, His Majesty’s remarks were made in a titah, highlighting the school’s significant contribution to the military landscape. The Officer Cadet School’s training and education programs have evidently been effective in cultivating skilled and competent officers who are ready to serve in their respective military capacities.

