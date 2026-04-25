HERE Technologies and MengQing expand intelligent navigation deployment for China’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers

Joint solution integrates MengQing’s in‑vehicle navigation with HERE’s AI‑powered live map intelligence to support global expansion

Enables consistent, compliant navigation for commercial fleets across international markets

Delivers industry‑leading truck routing, ADAS and ISA capabilities

Beijing, Auto China 2026 – HERE Technologies, the leading mapping and location data company, and MengQing, a leading intelligent mobility solution provider, have expanded their collaboration to support global navigation systems for major Chinese commercial vehicle makers, including JAC Motors, SuperPanther, CAVAN and Yutong Bus.

Powering global expansion for commercial vehicles

The extended partnership integrates MengQing’s in‑vehicle navigation platform with HERE’s industry-leading, AI‑powered live map and Connected Vehicle Services (CVS) to deliver a single, scalable global navigation architecture across international markets and vehicle categories.

For commercial vehicle deployments, the solution leverages HERE’s best-in-class truck attributes and routing capabilities including vehicle dimension and weight restrictions, hazardous materials routing and specialized road attributes for complex fleet operations, providing unmatched navigation quality and coverage.

Enabling safety‑enhancing, compliant and scalable navigation

The integrated solution supports advanced features such as Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), to help drivers meet local traffic regulations and enhance road safety. MengQing’s solutions incorporate capabilities designed to meet regulatory and operational requirements across regions including the European Union, South Africa, Australia, Mexico and parts of South America, supported by HERE’s extensive global footprint and continuously updated map intelligence.

By delivering a single, scalable navigation architecture that integrates global map data, real-time services and intelligent driving functions, HERE and MengQing are enabling OEMs to accelerate time-to-market, simplify multi-region deployments and future-proof their navigation platforms as vehicles become increasingly software-defined.

Media Contacts

HERE Technologies

Vanessa Lee

+65 9188 6199

[email protected]

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

About MengQing

MengQing was established in 2004. The company has always developed core products in accordance with international standards and has always maintained technological leadership. It has a number of international and domestic electronic map navigation technology patents and taken the lead in launching new products with innovative functions internationally and domestically. As early as 2005, the company’s products began to be exported to Europe. It was the first company in China to do so.

At present, the company has provided navigation software to many well-known companies. From the first step of exporting navigation products from China to Europe, we have provided professional navigation services to more than 200 countries and regions include Europe, North America, Australia, Southeast Asia, Middle Asia, West Asia, South America, Middle East, and Africa. We always with its core technology and localization advantages to be continuing to provide the best service and quality product for our customer.

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