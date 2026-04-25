HERE Technologies and Baidu Maps announce strategic MoU to bring advanced in‑vehicle navigation and intelligent driving map solutions to global automakers

HERE and Baidu Maps join hands to co-develop a seamless global navigation and intelligent driving map solution

The partnership will deliver advanced navigation, integrated ADAS and ISA solutions and predictive signal timing capabilities for automakers

Beijing, Auto China 2026 – HERE Technologies, the leading mapping and location data company, and Baidu Maps, one of China’s most widely used digital mapping and navigation platforms, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly deliver advanced map, navigation and intelligent driving solutions for automakers worldwide.

HERE and Baidu Maps plan to combine HERE’s AI-powered live map and location services for Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and automated driving features with Baidu Map’s navigation capabilities and R&D expertise.

A unified global solution for the next generation of intelligent vehicles

HERE and Baidu Maps will co-develop an offering that covers key in‑vehicle experiences and intelligent driving needs, including:

Advanced lane-level navigation

HERE and Baidu Maps will jointly deliver an integrated global navigation experience that brings together HERE’s industry‑leading AI-powered live map with Baidu Map’s advanced navigation stack. As part of the collaboration, HERE will provide high‑quality global map content and services, including HERE’s Dynamic Map Content and Connected Vehicle Service APIs, while Baidu Maps will develop a global navigation engine, with a particular focus on lane‑level navigation for enhanced precision and driver confidence.

The combined solution will enable Chinese automakers to support both domestic and international markets seamlessly, offering a single navigation framework that scales globally. This includes harmonized map ingestion, full-coverage true lane-level capabilities, precise positioning, and Surround Reality navigation seamlessly integrated with intelligent driving powered by Baidu Map’s backend and HERE’s AI‑powered live map layers.

HERE Predictive Signal Timing

HERE is collaborating with Baidu Maps as part of a broader ecosystem of leading Chinese technology partners and innovators, to develop a global solution that brings together the strengths of both organizations to improve driver awareness and enhance road safety. Under the collaboration, HERE provides rich global probe data and robust cloud‑based API services, while Baidu Maps contributes advanced big‑data mining algorithms and extensive experience in mass‑production deployments of traffic signal intelligence.

For end users, the HERE Predictive Signal Timing feature will enable a calmer, smoother driving experience: supporting more composed stops at red lights, reducing abrupt maneuvers and helping to minimize the risk of red‑light running.

ADAS & Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA)

As part of the MoU, HERE and Baidu Maps will collaborate to deliver an integrated ADAS and ISA solution designed to meet the needs of global automakers across both navigation and assisted‑driving domains. Baidu Maps will integrate HERE’s lane‑level features, ADAS‑ready content and ISA map data to enable machine‑readable inputs required for advanced driving functions. This integration will support capabilities such as lane‑level guidance, speed‑limit advisory, predictive road attributes and other next‑generation assisted‑driving features.

By combining HERE’s globally scalable map portfolio with Baidu Map’s intelligent‑driving technologies and navigation stack, the two companies aim to offer automakers a unified, end‑to‑end solution – from navigation to ADAS and Navigation on Autopilot (NOA)‑level functions. The joint offering is designed to address global compliance requirements while enabling automakers to accelerate deployment of advanced driver assistance experiences across international markets.

AI collaboration

The two companies will explore a range of AI-driven collaborations aimed at elevating location data intelligence and enhancing the in-vehicle user experience. This includes applying generative AI and contextual mobility intelligence to enable more intuitive, anticipatory cockpit experiences such as lane-level navigation, adaptive guidance, proactive driver alerts based on big data mining, or intelligent voice‑assistant enhancements tailored to real‑world driving conditions.

Availability/timeline

The solutions will be introduced to automakers in phases, beginning with early pilot programs and scaling into future digital‑cockpit platforms.

Media Contacts

HERE Technologies

Vanessa Lee

+65 9188 6199

[email protected]

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

About Baidu Maps

Driven by its mission “Make Mobility Simpler Through Technology”, Baidu Maps has continuously advanced its AI-powered capabilities since its launch in 2005, evolving from a leading internet map service into a core infrastructure for intelligent mobility. Leveraging its advanced AI technologies and lane-level map data capabilities, Baidu Maps has established a leading position in autonomous driving maps in China. The company has achieved mass production of in-vehicle lane-level SR (Surround Reality) navigation, and is among the first in the industry to realize large-scale deployment of end-to-end AI cockpit intelligent agents. Baidu Maps also serves hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Backed by an AI-first geospatial data production and editorial system, the platform has achieved AI enablement across 96% of its map data compilation and processing workflows. Currently, Baidu Maps offers global coverage of 340 million POIs, supports over 13 million kilometers of lane-level road network coverage in China, and features more than 2.2 billion panoramic images. What’s more, Baidu Maps Open Platform has earned the trust and recognition of over 4 million developers.

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