Health Care Emphasis Highlighted in 178th Munajat Ramadhan Event

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: Islam strongly emphasises the aspect of health care in daily life as one way to improve physical and mental well-being. This was among the content of Tadabbur Al-Qur’an, Surah Al-Qadr, Verse 1 to 5, during the Munajat Ramadhan organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs for the 178th time.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was also enlivened by the participation of students from the Pengiran Anak Puteri Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Institute of Health Sciences, the General Engineering Department of Universiti Brunei Darussalam, and the Student Representative Council of the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College. Additionally, Mosque Affairs Officers, Committee Members, and the Congregation of the Utama Muhammad Salleh Mosque in Bangar Town were present.

The gathering was further supported by officers and staff from five ministries, the Embassy of Brunei Darussalam in Beijing, the State Mufti’s Department, Syariah Courts, the Welfare Office, Prime Minister’s Of
fice, and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

