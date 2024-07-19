Health Alert Issued for Adulterated Weight Loss Product

Bandar Seri Begawan - The Ministry of Health has issued a warning regarding an adulterated health product, GreenSlim Weight, found to contain the undeclared scheduled poison Sibutramine. Laboratory tests conducted by the Laboratory of Pharmacy Section at the Department of Scientific Services confirmed the presence of the substance, which is listed under the Poisons Act 1956 as prohibited.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Sibutramine can cause serious health risks, and the product does not have approval for importation or sale in Brunei Darussalam.

Public health authorities are urging anyone who has purchased or used the product to discontinue use immediately and consult healthcare professionals if needed.