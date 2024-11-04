General

Hand Over Of Appreciation Certificate.

2 days ago


Kampung Pudak: Works to repair a collapsed walkway due to strong winds in Kampung Pudak have been carried out by a private company. The handover of an appreciation certificate took place this morning. The certificate was presented by Awang Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, Acting Brunei Muara District Officer.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the repair works were part of the corporate social responsibilities of Cityneon Displays and Construction Sendirian Berhad. The initiative highlights the company’s commitment to contributing positively to the community by addressing infrastructure issues caused by natural events. The appreciation certificate serves as a formal acknowledgment of the company’s efforts and dedication to the welfare of Kampung Pudak residents.

