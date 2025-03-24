Half Road Closure Scheduled at Jalan Sultan Sharif Ali for Repair Works



Bandar Seri Begawan: Half of the road at Jalan Sultan Sharif Ali, located in Kampung Pelambayan, Mukim Kota Batu, will be temporarily closed on 25th March. This closure is necessary to facilitate road repair works and will commence from 10 in the morning until the completion of the repairs.

According to Radio Television Brunei, road users are advised to exercise extra caution during this period and adhere to traffic road signs and speed limits. The closure is crucial to ensure the safety of both the workers and the commuters.

Additionally, the temporary closure of half the road at Kampung Beribi, Jangsak Bound, has been extended. This extension is to allow for soil investigation works and will continue until Saturday, 29th March. The extended closure will take place from 10 at night until 6 in the morning.