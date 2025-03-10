Half of Simpang 45 Jalan Putat Road to Be Temporarily Closed Due to Culvert Pipe Replacement



Bandar Seri Begawan: Half of the road at Simpang 45 Jalan Putat will be temporarily closed starting from March 10 until the completion of necessary works. The closure is implemented to facilitate the replacement of a damaged culvert pipe. Road users are urged to exercise caution and adhere to road signs and speed limits during this period.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the closure at Simpang 45 Jalan Putat is essential to ensure the safety and integrity of the road infrastructure. In addition to this, there is an extension of the road closure on Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Highway (Sungai Akar Bound). The closure on this highway will be in effect until March 12, 2025, with night-time restrictions from 10:30 PM to 5:30 AM.

