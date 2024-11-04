Halaqah Zikir’ Closing Ceremony Held at Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque.



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque Takmir Committee held the Halaqah Zikir Closing Ceremony 2024. The Halaqah Zikir for Government Officials and Staff as well as Private Companies is held once a month, on the first week of each month.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was graced by the presence of Awang Haji Amir Hisham bin Haji Masri, Acting Director of Mosque Affairs. The ceremony included a mass Sunat Hajat Prayer, recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman, Talk and Special Doa or Supplication. The programme aims to realize the identity of Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque as ‘Raudhah al-Zikr’, apart from making zikir a daily practice.