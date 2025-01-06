Hajat Prayers and Reading of Surah Yassin Held at Tutong District Senior Citizens Activity Centre



Tutong: The Tutong District Senior Citizens Activity Centre organized a Hajat Prayer, Reading of Surah Yassin, and Doa Selamat to seek blessings for the smooth execution of their activities and programs planned for the year. The event took place on the morning of January 6th at the centre.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the gathering was attended by Yang Berhormat Awang Abdul Aziz bin Haji Hamdan, a Member of the Legislative Council. The event aimed to initiate the year’s activities and programs with a spiritual foundation while also fostering stronger relationships among the members.

