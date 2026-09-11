BANGKOK, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GUILD Gem Laboratories hosted its “A Decade in the Field” anniversary event in Bangkok, reviewing a decade of Field Gemology research. Centered on “Mine to Market,” the event highlighted how field observations, source samples, and market insights contribute to laboratory research and gemology education.

GUILD Gem Laboratories Marks a Decade of Field Gemology Research at “A Decade in the Field” in Bangkok

Andrew Lucas, President of Institute of Gemology and Senior Vice President of GUILD Gem Laboratories, delivered a keynote on changes in the global colored gemstone market, sources and supply chains, and field research methodologies.

Andrew Lucas, President of Institute of Gemology and Senior Vice President of GUILD Gem Laboratories

Ruby Liu, President of GUILD Gem Laboratories and Founder of GUILD Institute of Gemology, attended.

Rizwan Nayeem, President of the Sri Lanka Gem and Jewellery Traders Association, and Khun Chomphol Phornchindarak, President of the Thai Gems and Jewelry Traders Association (TGJTA), delivered remarks on jewelry industry development and regional industry exchange.

Rizwan Nayeem, President of the Sri Lanka Gem and Jewellery Traders Association

Khun Chomphol Phornchindarak, President of the Thai Gems and Jewelry Traders Association (TGJTA)

From Field Sampling to Laboratory Analysis

Over the past decade, GUILD gemologists have conducted field research across gemstone-producing regions and trading centers worldwide. They document geological environments, production conditions, and mining methods while collecting A-Type reference samples with documented origins, and observe how rough gemstones are sorted, cut, treated, and traded.

These samples, field records and analytical data become part of the laboratory’s reference system for research and comparison. Field observations do not replace laboratory analysis, but provide source context. Origin determination requires multiple lines of evidence, including microscopic observation, instrumental testing, reference samples, and field records.

During the Q&A, Andrew Lucas discussed origin determination for Feicui from different sources, emphasizing that it cannot rely on a single characteristic or data point, but requires relevant characteristics and supporting evidence.

Bringing Field Research into Gemology Education

The event also introduced GUILD’s Field Gemology study programs, bringing learners into mining areas, trading markets, and other industry settings to observe how gemstones move through mining, sorting, processing, and trading.

“If you don’t go, you don’t know,” Andrew Lucas said, highlighting the importance of field research. Information from gemstone-producing regions and trading sites cannot be obtained solely from laboratory samples. By bringing documented field records and samples back to the laboratory, GUILD builds reference materials supporting gemstone identification, research, and education.

About GUILD

Founded in Los Angeles in 1980, GUILD Gem Laboratories conducts identification, grading, and research on colored gemstones, diamonds, pearls, and jade.

Contact:

Dany Chen

[email protected]

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