Grace Premier Film Screening Attracts Royal Attendance



Bandar Seri Begawan: His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, along with Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab-Rahaman, attended the premiere of “Paddington in Peru” organized by the British High Commission in Brunei Darussalam. The event was held at the Empire Cinema on the night of January 17th.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Their Royal Highnesses were accompanied by Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim, Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah, Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda Muhammad Aiman, and Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Faathimah Az-Zahraa’ Raihaanul Bolkiah. Upon arrival, they were greeted by Her Excellency Alexandra Mckenzie, the British High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam. Her Excellency’s welcoming remarks highlighted the screening’s focus on supporting individuals with Special Needs and Disabilities.





The film “Paddington in Peru” carries a message of kindness and respect for diversity. The event was a collaborative effort involving several Non-Governmental Organisations, including Yayasan Kanser Kanak-Kanak (YASKA), SMARTER Brunei, Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam, An-Nur Harapan, and Impian.

