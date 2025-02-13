Goodwill Meeting Focuses on Strategic Transport and Infocommunications Initiatives



Bandar Seri Begawan: Safety and Security; Service Excellence; as well as Growth and Development, were the focal points of discussion during a Goodwill Meeting Session held at the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications. The session, which took place on the morning of February 13th, aimed to update Members of the Legislative Council on the implementation status of the ministry’s strategic plan and projects.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Minister of Transport and Infocommunications, Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha, highlighted that the programmes and projects under these three main aspects are designed to support the Strategic Plan of the Ministry of Transport and Communications 2025. This plan is also in alignment with the goals of Wawasan Brunei 2035. The delegation from the Legislative Council was led by Yang Berhormat Awang Mohammad Ali bin Tanjong.





The meeting underscored the importance of integrating strategic initiatives with national visions, aiming to enhance service delivery and promote sustainable development.

