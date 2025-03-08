Glorifying Brunei Culture



Bandar Seri Begawan: Various plans to empower the language, culture, and traditional knowledge of the ethnic groups were emphasised by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Nazmi bin Haji Awang Mohamad, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, in response to a query by Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Daud bin Jihan.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports will continue to encourage the involvement of the Brunei Ethnic Group through programs such as cultural courses and training for youth and communities in weaving, performing arts, and traditional customs. The recognition of kebaya as an intangible heritage by UNESCO is highlighted as a testament to the effectiveness of regional collaboration in empowering Bruneian culture.





The Ministry also supports entrepreneurs of cultural products like handicrafts, heritage food, and traditional textures with grant assistance, ensuring that local products continue to grow and become a viable economic source.

