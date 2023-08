The Industry and Business Ecosystem Division, IBE through Weights and Measures Unit, SDT, under the Ministry of Finance and Economy will carry out the verification of accuracy readings on fuel dispensing pumps at various fuel stations.

A routine inspection will take place at Stesen Minyak Syarikat PHA Bakar bin Jambol in Tutong District on 21st of August 2023, from 9 to 11 in the morning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei