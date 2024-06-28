Free Wi-Fi Enhances Connectivity in Siargao Villages

BUTUAN CITY—Key areas in Siargao Island's capital town of Dapa began benefiting from the government's free internet connectivity initiative on Thursday.

According to the Philippines News Agency, the activation of free Wi-Fi in Dapa is part of the Department of Information and Communications Technology's (DICT) Free Wi-Fi for All program. "The activation of free Wi-Fi in Dapa will undoubtedly enhance connectivity and open up new opportunities for our residents and visitors," Matugas said in a statement.

The locations with free Wi-Fi include the Old Tribunal Building, the Dapa Legislative Building, the Bus and Jeep Terminal, the Dapa Passengers Port Terminal, the Dapa Boulevard, and the Municipal Hall. Additionally, the Catabaan Elementary School principal's office and the Left-Wing Building, the Hall of Barangay 12, the Barangay Hall of Cambas-ac, and the Cambas-ac Elementary School are connected.

Dapa, considered the business hub of Siargao and a major gateway to the island, is one of the country's top tourism destinations. Matugas noted that providing free connectivity in public transport terminals benefits commuters and travelers. She also emphasized that free connectivity will boost local businesses, the education sector, and tourism in the town.

"There are more installation points on the pipeline as the LGU continues to work with the DICT for more sites to be connected online," the mayor added.