France Secures Victory Over Brazil in Thrilling Five-Set Match at VNL Manila



PASAY CITY — In a gripping conclusion to their Volleyball Nations League (VNL) campaign, France edged out Brazil in a tight five-set match, 25-23, 27-29, 13-25, 25-19, 18-16, on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.





According to Philippines News Agency, French opposite spiker Theo Faure led his team with a stellar performance, scoring 29 points through 25 kills, three service aces, and one block. Kevin Tillie and Yacine Louati also contributed significantly, with Tillie adding 14 points and Louati, along with Quentin Jouffroy, each tallying eight points in the over two-hour match. Despite their efforts, the Brazilian team, led by skipper Ricardo Lucarelli and opposite spiker Alan Souza, showcased strong play, with Lucarelli scoring from 14 kills and Souza from 15 points, including six blocks.





Both France and Brazil had already qualified for the VNL Final Phase, scheduled to be held in Lodz, Poland, from June 27 to 30, prior to this match. The intense competition between the two teams underscored their preparedness and high skill levels as they move forward to the finals.





In another match, Germany overcame Iran with a straight-set victory, led by Moritz Karlitzek, who put up 21 points. The German team expressed satisfaction with their performance and the overall tournament atmosphere, noting the excellent organization and enthusiastic fan support in Manila.

