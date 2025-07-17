Forum in Conjunction with Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month Highlights Emotional Well-being

Bandar seri begawan: Society can create a community that is stigma-free, rooted in compassion and resilience. This was among the contents of a forum titled ‘Tiada Lagi Senyap: Pemerkasaan Kesejahteraan Emosi Lelaki’ organised by Cureheart in partnership with An-Naafii Company.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the forum was held in conjunction with Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month and underscored the importance for men to take care of their emotional and mental well-being. A key message was that showing emotion is not a weakness but a form of courage.

The event took place on the afternoon of July 17 at the Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University’s Auditorium. Participants engaged in discussions aimed at dismantling the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and promoting a culture of openness and support.