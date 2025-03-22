Former Diplomats Hold Tahlil Ceremony at Royal Mausoleum



Bandar Seri Begawan: Former High Commissioners and Ambassadors, along with former officers and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, gathered for a Tahlil Ceremony at the Royal Mausoleum. The ceremony was held to honor the late Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit, and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony took place on the afternoon of March 22nd. Present at the ceremony was Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof. He attended in his capacity as Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Defence, and is currently serving as the Acting Minister of Health.

