Football Tournament for the Chancellor’s Trophy Sees POLI Y Victorious



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Team “POLI Y” emerged as champions in the 7-A-Side Football Tournament for the Chancellor’s Trophy 2024/2025. The final match took place at the Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD Sports Complex, on the morning of February 16.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the tournament featured intense competition with teams battling through the Quarter Finals, Semi Finals, and Third Place matches before reaching the final showdown. Team “IBTE A” secured the second position, while Team “UBD A” claimed third place. The event highlighted the competitive spirit and sportsmanship among the participating teams.

