Flu-like cases on the decline, but public told not to be complacent



Manila: The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said cases of influenza-like Illness (ILI) from Jan. 1 to Sept. 14 are 15 percent lower at 117,372 compared to the same period last year.

Cases recorded for the same period last year were 137,980, DOH data show.

A total of 126 deaths due to ILI were logged from Jan. 1-Sept. 14, also lower than the 142 recorded during the same period in 2023.

“While the nationwide decline in flu-like cases is a positive sign, we must remain proactive. We cannot afford to be complacent,’ Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said Friday.

He reminded the public to practice regular hand washing and proper mask-wearing in crowded places to prevent ILIs.

Timely vaccinations can also reduce infection risk during the flu season, he said.

To date, the DOH is expediting the procurement of flu vaccines.

Source: Philippines News Agency