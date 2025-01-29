Flood Warnings Issued for Belait District As Water Levels Rise



Belait: The public, particularly road users, have been advised to exercise caution when navigating flood-affected areas following several days of continuous rain, especially in the low-lying regions of the Belait District.





According to Radio Television Brunei, a report from the Fire and Rescue Department, Belait District Operations B Branch, highlighted that urban areas have also been impacted by the flooding. The water level is rising along the main road at Jalan Tengah towards the National Housing Scheme, RPN Panaga. Additionally, flooding has been reported in the Kuala Balai housing area. Monitoring efforts in Ulu Belait, specifically in Kampung Merangking and Kampung Sungai Mau, revealed that a 150-metre stretch of Jalan Kandul, Merangking, is submerged and impassable for vehicles.





Residents and commuters in these areas are urged to remain vigilant and stay informed about the latest weather updates and road conditions.

