Flood-hit Maguindanao Sur placed under state of calamity

The provincial government of Maguindanao del Sur has placed the entire province under a state of calamity due to flooding, an official said Monday. Tim Ambolodto, chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said an assessment is ongoing as to damage the floods have brought to infrastructure and agricultural products in the affected towns. Due to moderate to heavy downpours since last week, rivers have overflowed and inundated at least 12 of its 24 towns, Ambolodto said. On Saturday, Governor Bai Mariam Mangudadatu signed the resolution placing the province under a state of calamity to allow the use of its calamity fund and provide immediate aid to affected families. To date, Ambolodto said 44,722 families, or about 223,610 individuals have been impacted by floods that submerged communities surrounding the Liguasan marshland. The affected towns included Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Datu Montawal, Mamasapano, Pagalungan, Datu Salibo, Sultan sa Barongis, Mangudadatu, Gen. SK Pendatun, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Piang, Ampatuan and Paglat. The Liguasan marshland has been the catch basin of flood waters from the provinces of Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, North Cotabato, and Bukidnon

Source: Philippines News Agency