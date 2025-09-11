Flag Handover Ceremony Marks Departure for Borneo Amateur Radio Festival

Bandar seri begawan: 23 members of the Brunei Darussalam Amateur Radio Association (BDARA) departed for Sarawak, Malaysia, to attend the 12th Borneo Amateur Radio Festival. The flag handover ceremony took place at Brunei International Airport on the morning of September 11.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the National flag was handed over by Dayang Ruhaidah binti Haji Rusli, Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Centre, to Pengiran Hajah Aidah binti Pengiran Haji Ahmad, who is leading the delegation. The Borneo Amateur Radio Festival is a biennial event aimed at strengthening friendships among Amateur Radio members in Borneo and sharing information on Amateur Radio Technical Equipment.