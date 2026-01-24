Bandar seri begawan: Five out of the 19 companies that were given warnings were issued with compound fines for not complying with the warnings of the authorities and violating the Town and Country Planning Regulations. The companies were found to be placing and displaying goods on the sidewalk and using the area as a place to repair vehicles, which can be dangerous. According to Radio Television Brunei, the offences were discovered during Operasi Kemas (OPKEMAS) conducted on 19th and 21st January 2026 by the Planning Authority, Department of Town and Country Planning. The fine for each offence is not more than 500 Brunei dollars, and the companies were given a period of seven days to settle the fines. The Planning Authority, through the Department of Town and Country Planning, Ministry of Development, reminds the public, especially companies and owners of commercial and industrial buildings, to comply with planning laws. This compliance is crucial to ensure the beauty, cleanliness, and safety of business ar eas in the country are always maintained.