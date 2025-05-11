General

First Edition of Toys Fest Concludes at Times Square Shopping Centre

3 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: The First Edition of Toys Fest at the Times Square Shopping Centre concluded on 11th May 2025. The 3-day event was organised by Times Square Shopping Centre in partnership with Brunei Yo-Splinter, BULAT LEGO, GUNPLA GROUPS, and Warhammer Community.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the festival featured a variety of activities aimed at engaging participants in interactive and educational experiences. Visitors enjoyed competitions that tested their minds and agility, a yoyo performance by Yo-Splinter, a slime-making workshop, and a Lego display. Additionally, food sales were part of the event, contributing to the lively atmosphere.



The festival successfully gathered hobbyists from different fields, offering a platform for enthusiasts to showcase their skills and connect with like-minded individuals. The event particularly catered to children, providing them with opportunities to explore new hobbies and learn through play.

3 days ago

Related Articles

‘Masjidku Makmur, Negara Berkat’ Programme Inspires Yearning for Haj

3 days ago

Senja Kopi Sungai Tutong Cafe Opens to Boost Youth Employment

3 days ago

Munajat Night Emphasizes Open Communication in Marital Life

3 days ago

Training Improvement Workshop Empowers Brunei Scouts Leaders

3 days ago
Back to top button