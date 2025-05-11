First Edition of Toys Fest Concludes at Times Square Shopping Centre



Bandar Seri Begawan: The First Edition of Toys Fest at the Times Square Shopping Centre concluded on 11th May 2025. The 3-day event was organised by Times Square Shopping Centre in partnership with Brunei Yo-Splinter, BULAT LEGO, GUNPLA GROUPS, and Warhammer Community.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the festival featured a variety of activities aimed at engaging participants in interactive and educational experiences. Visitors enjoyed competitions that tested their minds and agility, a yoyo performance by Yo-Splinter, a slime-making workshop, and a Lego display. Additionally, food sales were part of the event, contributing to the lively atmosphere.





The festival successfully gathered hobbyists from different fields, offering a platform for enthusiasts to showcase their skills and connect with like-minded individuals. The event particularly catered to children, providing them with opportunities to explore new hobbies and learn through play.

