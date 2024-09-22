Filipino families encouraged to bond, communicate



Manila: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the lead agency of the National Committee on the Filipino Family (NCFF), urged every Filipino household to foster unity and harmony.

The 32nd National Family Week falls on Sept. 23 to 27.

‘We encourage all Filipino families to bond, to strengthen communication, and maintain healthy relationship with one another,’ DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said in a news release on Sunday.

Anchored on the theme, ‘Pamilyang Tutugon sa Pagbabago ng Panahon (Family that will Respond to Climate Change),’ NCFF will conduct various activities that will raise awareness on how climate change impacts families and the role each member should play.

The agency also asked all Filipino families to observe the ‘Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day’ in line with Presidential Proclamation No. 326, series of 2012, which encourages mealtime together.

The Office of the President earlier issued Memorandum Circular 64 suspending work in government offices in the

Executive branch starting 3 p.m. on Monday.

A community garden activity, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, will be held on Mondau in Barangay Puray in Rodriguez, Rizal.

On Wednesday, there will be an Interfaith Family Forum where DSWD Special Assistant to the Secretary for Special Projects Maria Isabel Lanada will share strategies on how to cope with environmental challenges and promote sustainable practices.

‘For families of the DSWD personnel, the agency will hold a DSWD Family Day on Sept. 26 to foster togetherness and highlight the importance of families by conducting activities and opportunities to bond, communicate, and share experiences,’ Dumlao said.

