Festive Stage Performances Mark His Majesty’s 79th Birthday Celebration

Kuala belait: The festive stages celebrating His Majesty’s 79th Birthday were enlivened with an array of band performances, drawing crowds on the night of 19th July.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Tudung Saji in Kuala Belait saw an energetic performance by the Primetime Band, organized by the Kampung Panaga Zone A Consultative Council. The event was attended by Berhormat Haji Md Salleh bin Haji Othman, a Member of the Legislative Council.

In the Temburong District, the festive stage was highlighted by a performance from the Lavender Live Band Show, organized by Kugiran Lavender. Attendees included Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Sulaiman bin Haji Nasir, also a Member of the Legislative Council, alongside Awang Hassan Baha bin Haji Umar, the Acting Temburong District Officer.

The Tutong District’s celebration featured ‘Rentak Kasih Tujuh Puluh Sembilan’ by Invictus Band. Awang Haji Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, the Acting Tutong District Officer, was present during the performance.

Meanwhile, in the Brunei Muara District, a 60’s Singing Competition took place at the parking area in front of the Royal Regalia Museum. The event was graced by the presence of Doctor Haji Muhammad Hadi bin Muhammad Melayong, the Head of the Brunei History Centre.