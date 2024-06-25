Female Illegal Recruiter Nabbed at NAIA Terminal 3



PASAY CITY – A woman has been arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on charges of large-scale illegal recruitment and estafa. Identified only as ‘Nenita’ from Lubao, Pampanga, she was apprehended on Saturday by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Anti-Transnational Crimes (CIDG-ATCU), Department of Migrant Workers, and the Philippine National Police-Aviation Group.





According to Philippines News Agency, Nenita allegedly promised job seekers positions as farmers in Jeju Island, South Korea, with an attractive monthly salary of PHP80,000, including free transportation and accommodation. She required an initial payment of PHP150,000 from the victims, who ended up paying PHP430,000 collectively without securing the promised employment. Nenita was arrested during an entrapment operation while receiving additional funds from the complainants. CIDG Director Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco urged other victims to come forward and coordinate with the CIDG-ATCU to facilitate formal complaints.

