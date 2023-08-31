Families affected by ‘habagat,’ Goring climb to 85K

The number of families affected by Super Typhoon Goring and enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) has climbed to 85,395, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Thursday. The number is significantly higher than the 56,410 families reported on Wednesday. In its latest bulletin, the agency said that the number of affected families is equivalent to 305,481 persons residing in 1,152 barangays in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). Of this figure, 10,468 families or around 38,021 persons are now being aided in 469 evacuation centers while another 7,880 families or 30,702 individuals are being assisted outside. The Office of Civil Defense earlier said the affected families include those displaced and those not needing transfer or removal from their residence. The NDRRMC, meanwhile, has yet to receive any reports of deaths or injuries related to these weather disturbances. However, it said a report of one missing person in Western Visayas is being verified. Meanwhile, a total of 247 houses were damaged in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and the Cordillera. Infrastructure damage was estimated at PHP41.18 million and these were incurred in Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and the CAR.

Source: Philippines News Agency