EZVIZ DL50FVS named Export Product of the Year at the 2025 Asian Export Awards for its self-manufactured reliability and next-generation accessibility

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The DL50FVS has been officially named a winner at the 2025 Asian Export Awards, earning one of the industry’s most hard-fought and selective recognitions. This accolade underscores the DL50FVS’ unparalleled strength in fully self-reliant manufacturing, a capability that remains rare in today’s smart lock landscape. Developed through EZVIZ’s vertically integrated R&D and production system, the DL50FVS embodies a level of craftsmanship, quality control, and technological mastery, proving that true manufacturing excellence continues to be the foundation of breakthrough innovation.

Backed by its end-to-end manufacturing ecosystem, EZVIZ entered the DL50FVS into one of the region’s most competitive award programs, where leading export-driven products vie for top honors. The Asian Export Awards have become a key barometer of Asia’s industrial strength, spotlighting solutions that demonstrate true global readiness. This year’s jury adopted particularly demanding criteria, examining engineering depth, production resilience, and international scalability. The DL50FVS ultimately prevailed because EZVIZ excels in these very dimensions, leveraging its fully controlled R&D-to-production pipeline to create a smart lock with reliable, export-ready performance at a standard few manufacturers can match.

“A smart lock protects the place people call home, so every detail must be trustworthy. That’s why we chose full self-manufacturing — it’s the only way to guarantee the consistency and security families deserve,” said Alex Pei, Product Manager of Smart Lock Lineup at EZVIZ. “Being named Export Product of the Year feels especially meaningful, because it affirms the care and craftsmanship we pour into every step.”

Built through EZVIZ’s fully self-reliant production architecture, the DL50FVS stands as a flagship of the EZVIZ smart lock family, redefining front-door security with precision and intention. At its core lies EZVIZ’s AI-powered facial recognition, enabling a contactless, almost instinctive unlocking experience the moment a resident approaches. This advanced capability is complemented by a versatile set of access methods—fingerprint, passcode, Bluetooth key, mechanical key, and, importantly, remote unlocking through the EZVIZ App, which allows authorized entry from anywhere and brings new flexibility to modern households. More than a lock, the DL50FVS acts as an always-present guardian at the door, offering crisp live viewing, instant two-way calling, and timely human-presence detection.

