Emergency Valve Gasket Replacement at Seria Water Treatment Plant to Affect Water Supply



Seria: Several areas will experience water supply disruptions or low water pressure starting at 10 PM on 13th February due to emergency valve gasket replacement works at the Seria Water Treatment Plant. The affected areas include Mukim Kuala Belait, Mukim Kuala Balai, and part of Mukim Seria.





According to Radio Television Brunei, residents in these areas are advised to prepare for the disruption by storing adequate water supplies in advance. Authorities have announced that the works are essential and unavoidable to maintain the integrity of the water supply system.





Residents facing water shortages during this period can request water tankers by contacting Talian Darussalam at 123. Local authorities are working to ensure the valve gasket replacement is completed as swiftly as possible to minimize inconvenience to the affected communities.

