Emergency Repair Works Underway for Leaked Pipe at Simpang 378



Bandar Seri Begawan: Emergency repair works are currently underway for a leaked pipe at Simpang 378, Kampung Belimbing, Subok.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Public Works Department has informed the public that several areas may experience water supply disruption or low water pressure due to the ongoing repair works. The affected areas include Kampung Belimbing Subok, Radio Television Brunei Sungai Akar, and the surrounding regions. Residents in these areas are advised to contact Talian Darussalam 123 for water tanker requests if needed.

