Emergency Repair Works Underway at Simpang 177



Kampung Sungai Tali: The emergency repair works of a leaked pipe at Simpang 177, Kampung Sungai Tali are being actively carried out. Residents in the affected areas are advised to prepare for potential water disruptions or low water pressure as the repairs proceed.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the areas impacted by the repair works include Kampung Sungai Kayu Ara, Sungai Tali, Sungai Taring, and part of the Kampung Lumut National Housing Scheme in the Belait District. Authorities have assured the public that they are working diligently to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

Residents who require water tankers during this period can reach out to Talian Darussalam 123 for assistance. The prompt response is aimed at minimizing inconvenience for those affected by the necessary repair activities.