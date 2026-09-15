Award reaffirms EBC Financial Group’s commitment to regulatory accountability and consistent execution for clients navigating fast-moving markets

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EBC Financial Group (EBC) has been named Best CFD Provider – Global in the Global Forex Awards 2026 – Retail, further extending the Group’s international recognition and reaffirming its commitment to delivering reliable access to global markets while reinforcing the regulatory and infrastructural standards behind its trading environment.

The Global Forex Awards is one of the retail forex industry’s most closely watched recognition programmes. The 2026 edition attracted more than 25,000 public votes, the highest participation in the awards’ history, with winners recognised across global and regional categories spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa.

For EBC, this Best CFD Provider – Global recognition reflects a broader priority: building a trading environment where regulatory discipline, institutional-grade infrastructure, and consistent execution work together, especially as market conditions grow more complex.

Regulatory accountability as the foundation of trust

EBC’s operating entities hold financial licences calibrated to the products and clients each is authorised to serve, with regulatory status independently verifiable rather than simply claimed. Client funds are held in segregated accounts, separate from the Group’s own operating funds, and further protected by professional indemnity insurance arranged through the Group’s institutional insurers. Each entity operates within the specific regulatory framework of its own jurisdiction, reflecting EBC’s view that accountability is built entity by entity rather than asserted at group level.

Institutional-grade infrastructure, extended to every client

EBC connects to more than 50 Tier-1 banking and non-bank liquidity providers, aggregating interbank pricing into raw ECN spreads from 0.0 pips with five-level market depth. Order execution averages under 20 milliseconds, more than 87.6% of orders are executed at improved prices, and system stability stands at 98.75%. Eligible professional clients can also access liquidity clearing accounts with leverage of up to 100:1, while high-volume traders use EBC Private Room, a dedicated channel designed to protect trading information from market targeting.

Access spans forex, commodities, indices, precious metals and energy, as well as US stocks and ETFs, across more than 100 countries, supported by EBC’s international network of local teams.

“Being recognised as Best CFD Provider – Global is meaningful because the quality of CFD trading is ultimately measured by what clients experience when they enter the market: the reliability of their access, the consistency of execution and the conditions available to them when markets move quickly,” said Andria Phiniefs, Marketing Director, EBC Financial Group.

“Our responsibility is to keep strengthening the infrastructure and service behind that experience. As EBC continues to grow internationally, we remain focused on pairing global market access with high operational institutional-grade standards and local expertise, so clients can approach opportunities across markets with greater confidence.”

A global award shaped by an increasingly engaged trading community

The Global Forex Awards – Retail have grown alongside an increasingly sophisticated global trading community. With more than 25,000 public votes cast in the 2026 programme and nearly 295,000 verified votes recorded across Holiston Media awards to date, this year represented the awards’ highest level of participation so far.

Commenting on the 2026 winners, Archie Humphries, Director of Holiston Media, said, “The Global Forex Awards 2026 – Retail have once again shown the depth of excellence throughout the industry, with many returning names and some new faces taking home awards. This year’s winners continue to make their mark within the industry and will now benefit from increased brand awareness, enhanced credibility and an elevated level of trust from their traders and industry peers alike.”

Building on a year of global recognition

The latest award extends a strong run of international recognition for EBC in 2026. Earlier this year, EBC received two global honours at the World Finance Forex Awards 2026, where it was named Most Trusted FX Broker and Best CFD Broker, the fourth consecutive year the Group has been recognised by World Finance. Together, the awards highlight complementary dimensions of EBC’s development: the trust and consistency expected of a global financial services provider, and the infrastructure, execution and market conditions underpinning its offering.

As trading markets become more interconnected and clients gain access to an expanding range of global opportunities, EBC continues to invest in technology, operational resilience, regulatory compliance, institutional-grade infrastructure and client support, while strengthening its presence across key markets. Today, EBC serves clients in more than 100 countries, with over 5 million registered users and more than USD390 billion in average monthly trading volume, supported by regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions and local teams providing market insight and support across regions.

The Best CFD Provider – Global recognition at the Global Forex Awards 2026 – Retail therefore represents more than the performance of a single product category. It reflects the standard EBC is working to maintain as it scales globally: regulatory accountability, institutional-grade infrastructure, and dependable market access for every client.

For more analysis from EBC, visit: www.ebc.com.

Disclaimer: This material is for information only and does not constitute a recommendation or advice from EBC Financial Group and all its entities (“EBC”). Trading Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Before trading, you should carefully consider your trading objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and consult an independent financial advisor if necessary. Statistics or past investment performance are not a guarantee of future performance. EBC is not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

About the Global Forex Awards – Retail

Now in their eighth year, the Global Forex Awards – Retail recognise brokers and fintech companies demonstrating excellence across the global retail forex industry. Awards are presented across worldwide and regional categories, including Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa.

The awards are organised by Holiston Media, which operates international recognition programmes across both retail and B2B financial services, including the Global Forex Awards – Retail, Global Forex Awards – B2B, Online Money Awards and Professional Trader Awards.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (“EBC”) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, South Africa and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world’s best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers—trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC’s subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC); EBC Financial Group SA (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities – namely through the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria initiative, Department of Economics at the University of Oxford, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

https://www.ebc.com/

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