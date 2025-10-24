EBC Financial Group Launches World’s First Trading Initiative to Protect the Amazon with Every Trade

From trading scenes to Amazonian rainforest conservation, the online brokerage commits to an environmental cause

Amazon Rainforest MANAUS, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EBC Financial Group today launched its “Protect the Amazon with Every Trade” programme, the first by an online brokerage to create environmental impact via client trading activity in Latin America. The effort underscores the growing convergence of financial markets and environmental stewardship, as traders and investors increasingly weigh climate risk and ESG (environmental, social, governance) metrics in their decision-making. For each eligible trade in Latin America, EBC will donate on the client’s behalf to vetted conservation partners at no additional cost to clients, linking routine market participation to measurable conservation outcomes.

“By introducing this programme, we provide our clients the opportunity to help preserve one of the world’s most important rainforests in the fight against climate change. Reflecting COP29’s push to scale climate finance to around US$1.3 trillion annually by 2035 and unlock private investment through smarter risk-sharing, we’re making it simple for every trade to contribute to Amazon protection. This is the first time an online brokerage has linked day-to-day trading activities with protecting tropical ecosystems at such a scale,” said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd.

Responding to Demographic Shift Towards Environmental Values

The initiative addresses evolving market demographics where 30% of Gen Z investors began trading during college or early adulthood. Gen Z, as well as millennials, are increasingly exploring financial service providers that align with their environmental and social values.

“We wanted to create a simple way for our clients in Latin America to be part of the Amazonian conservation efforts,” added Barrett. “This campaign allows traders to support Amazon rainforest protection effortlessly – for each trade, we direct a donation on their behalf to conservation partners, with direct impact on the critical lungs of the planet that is the Amazon.”

Amazon Conservation Aligned with Business Necessity

EBC recognises that supporting preservation of the world’s largest rainforest addresses both environmental imperatives and business requirements in communities where it operates. While trading itself does not directly cut emissions, linking trades to Amazon conservation mobilises private capital to preserve critical carbon sinks—a priority intervention under the 1.5ºC agenda and a complement to systemic decarbonisation efforts. Ahead of COP30 Brasil Amazonia, in November 2025, the first UN climate summit hosted within the Amazon region, EBC has been taking an active approach to create impact holistically, while educating clients on the impact of every trade on environmental sustainability.

The Amazon spans 6.7 million square kilometres, plays a pivotal role in global climate stability, and houses roughly 10% of known species. Scientists warn of a potential tipping point if deforestation continues, where the biome could shift from carbon sink to carbon source with implications for global climate patterns and for financial markets that depend on environmental stability.

Linking Capital Markets to Climate Resilience Beyond the Amazon

“Markets cannot afford to ignore climate,” Barrett added. “The Amazon is not only a biodiversity hotspot, but also a linchpin of global carbon markets. What happens in these rainforests will directly affect the world we live in and shape the trajectory of ESG investing, from carbon credits to green bonds. Our initiative links capital to climate solutions in ways that matter to both traders and the planet.”

Beyond the Amazon, EBC has also expressed interest in contributing potential to expand globally to benefit other high-integrity conservation efforts. This initiative aligns with EBC’s broader mission to add value to clients while creating impact in communities.

For more information about the Protect the Amazon with Every Trade campaign, visit https://www.ebc.site/trade4earth

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world’s best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers—trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC’s subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities – namely through the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria initiative, Oxford University’s Department of Economics, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

https://www.ebc.com/

