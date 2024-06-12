DTI’s KMME Program Boosts Entrepreneurship in Ilocos Norte

ILOCOS NORTE — Around 200 micro-entrepreneurs from Ilocos Norte have enhanced their business skills and resilience thanks to the Department of Trade and Industry's (DTI) Kapatid Mentor Me Program (KMME). The program, which began in the province in 2017, provides a 10-week online course covering essential business skills like marketing, financial management, and operations.

According to Philippines News Agency, the KMME program has seen about 200 graduates since its inception, the majority being women eager to advance their businesses. Maricor Racela, a senior trade industry development specialist and trade promotions officer, highlighted the personal and professional growth of participants. Entrepreneurs from various sectors shared how the program has transformed their approach to business and allowed them to thrive in a competitive market.

Eliza Gayle Cafirma, owner of Thin and Thick Cafe and a recent KMME graduate, emphasized the value of the insights gained from the program. Her business, which she runs with her siblings, focuses on millennials and offers customizable healthy bread and pastries. Angelie Banaag, another entrepreneur, praised the detailed business strategies taught in KMME, which have elevated her fashion accessory business in the local and potentially international market.

The program is a collaboration between the DTI and the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (PCE)-Go Negosyo and aims to make Filipino enterprises globally competitive. It forms part of broader government efforts to boost employment and economic growth by supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises.