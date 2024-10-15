DTI urged to revoke licenses of substandard rebar makers, importers



MANILA – Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III on Tuesday called on the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to cancel the permits of manufacturers and importers of substandard steel rebars to ensure public safety.

‘We should revoke their permits and tighten quality control measures to limit the importation of substandard rebars. Alam naman natin kung saan galing ‘yan. Kailangang may managot at nang hindi tularan ng ibang manufacturers and importers (We all know where they come from. Somebody should be held accountable as an example to other manufacturers and importers),’ Pimentel said in a news release.

‘The use of these low-quality construction materials could compromise the structural integrity of construction projects, such as private houses that use substandard rebars.’

The DTI, together with the Philippine Iron and Steel Institute (PISI), recently discovered substandard rebars in Mindanao and Northern Luzon.

In a recent test-buy operation conducted by the DTI and PISI in hardware stores in

Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Zamboanga del Norte, Samal Island, Cotabato City, Pagadian City, and Iligan City between Sept. 9 and 13, they found rebars that failed to meet the minimum standard for weight, which are prone to brittleness.

The effort was commended by Pimentel but he also called for nationwide test-buy operations and a crackdown on manufacturers, sellers, and importers.

He said the government, especially the Department of Public Works and Highways, must ensure that no substandard rebar or construction material is used in infrastructure projects, especially in constructing public roads, bridges, schools, and buildings.

Source: Philippines News Agency