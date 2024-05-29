DPWH Allocates PHP 66 Billion for Infrastructure Projects in Northern Mindanao and BARMM

MANILA — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has committed PHP 66.21 billion to infrastructure development in Northern Mindanao (Region 10) and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), signaling significant investment in the region's connectivity and public services. The funding supports a diverse portfolio of projects under the "Bagong Pilipinas" infrastructure initiative.

According to Philippines News Agency, the funding will be distributed among 1,589 projects which include 704 road projects, 149 bridges, and 185 flood controls, along with investments in drainage and slope protection, water supply systems, and public buildings. The majority of these projects, 1,485 in total, will benefit Northern Mindanao, while the remaining 104 projects are designated for the BARMM area.

Among the prominent undertakings is the Panguil Bay Bridge Project, a 3.17-kilometer bridge that will link Tubod, Lanao del Norte, to Tangub, Misamis Occidental. With a budget exceeding PHP 7.3 billion, this bridge is nearing completion and is projected to open in August this year. Additionally, enhancements are being made to the Camiguin Airport to meet international standards, funded by a PHP 700 million allocation from DPWH and authored by Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri.