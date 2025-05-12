DPMM FC Set to Face Indera SC in Brunei FA Cup Final



Berakas: DPMM FC will compete against Indera SC in the final round of this season’s FA Cup, scheduled for the 18th of May at Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Berakas, starting at 8.15 PM.





According to Radio Television Brunei, in the second leg of the semi-final match on the night of 11th May at Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium, Berakas, DPMM FC defeated KASUKA FC, the Brunei Super League champion, with a Two-Nil victory, completing a two-nil aggregate win.





In another semi-final match, Indera SC achieved a Seven-Three aggregate victory after defeating MSABDB Four-Two. This match was held at Berakas Sports Complex.

